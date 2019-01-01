Mount Kenya United record first win over Coast Stima in NSL

The Nairobi-based side struggled to a win over the coastal-based side after they dropped to the second-tier last season

Mount United claimed their first victory in the National Super League (NSL) after beating Coast Stima 2-1 at Ruaraka Grounds on Sunday.

John Ndirangu and Musa Ekai were the scorers for MKU while Coast Stima got their goal via Joshua Oyoo.

Coast Stima had enjoyed a walkover in the season's opening match after Fortune Sacco failed to turn up at Mbaraki Stadium on September 1.

were held to a 1-1 draw by visiting Talanta FC which means they have dropped to fourth from second after Vihigo enjoyed an opening victory.

Nairobi Stima remain at the top of the table after a 2-1 win over Kenya Police on Saturday at Karuturi Stadium. Victor Omondi and David Oluoch were Nairobi Stima's scorers while Caleb Olilo scored Police’s solitary goal.

Ushuru also maintained a good run into matchday two with another victory over debutants APS Bomet. Northern Wanderers' NSL journey got another shock after going 2-1 down to Fortune Sacco at Thika Sub-County Stadium.

Dennis Kariuki and Babu Kisayi scored the vital goals for Fortune Sacco while Albert Lodang gave the debutants their first goal of the season.

Administration Police picked up their first point after drawing 1-1 with visiting St Joseph's Youth with Omondi Ochulla's goal being cancelled by Salim Akatha's. The goals were scored in the 32nd and 33rd minutes, respectively.

Finally, Kibera Black Stars were held to a 1-1 draw by Modern Coast .