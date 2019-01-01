Mount Kenya United FC will go on sale if sponsor is not found

Financial challenges have rocked MKU and the owner Francis Mureithi may be looking to offload the team before the National Super League starts

Former Kenyan Premier League ( ) club Mount United is close to being placed on sale, Goal can reveal.

A source close to the development has informed Goal about the current owner Francis Mureithi's options.

Financial challenges rocked MKU in the 2018/19 season where they ended up giving walkovers to and and failing to pay players for seven months.

"The club will be on sale if the current owner fails to get a sponsor before the league kicks-off. The financial situation is still like we were in the Premier League because nothing completely has changed and now the option is to sell it," the source told Goal.

Many players are leaving the club as they search for greener pastures elsewhere.

"Almost all the senior players have left as they came for their release letters which were granted. The only players available are the ones that were signed during the 2018/19 mid-season. As we speak, only seven players remain at the club and have a little experience unlike those who have left," the source added.

"The team will call for trials next week in order to try and find new players to take the number of players to the required maximum number that forms a team."

Head coach Melis Medo has also distanced himself from MKU, claiming that he is on his way to a KPL club.

"Even the coach has left the club as he says he is joining a top-tier side which he has not disclosed to the club. The truth is he is no longer with the club," the source concluded.

MKU were relegated after amassing only 18 points and registering five wins to finish at the bottom of the KPL table.