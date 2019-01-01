Mount Kenya United fall again as Sony Sugar pick vital win
Mount Kenya United's dismal display in the Kenyan Premier League continued as they fell 2-1 to Nzoia Sugar on Sunday.
It took the hosts just ten minutes to hit the opener courtesy of Collins Wakhungu, who capitalized on defensive lapse. However, it was 1-1 five minutes later as Brian Nyakha went past the defenders to tee Samuel Ndung'u who made no mistake.
Wakhungu ensured the Nicholas Muyoti led side bag maximum points with a well taken goal after Patrick Otieno's delicious delivery.
Sony Sugar bounced back from Ulinzi Stars defeat at home to beat beleaguered Posta Rangers by a solitary goal. The lone strike came in the stroke of half-time courtesy of Daniel Otieno.
Ulinzi Stars was held to a barren draw by visiting Kakamega Homeboyz in another top tier match staged at Afraha Stadium, Nakuru.