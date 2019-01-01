Mount Kenya United edge out Zoo to send AFC Leopards bottom of the log

The win saw Mount Kenya United take their tally of points to 12, two above Ingwe, who are bottom of the 18-club league

Mount United cruised to a 1-0 win over to move above AFC , who dropped to the basement of the Kenyan log.

Meanwhile, registered their biggest victory of the season with a 4-0 triumph over . Kelly Wesonga put Sony Sugar ahead in the 15th-minutes after he was set through by Enock Agwanda. The Millers then doubled their advantage through Derrick Odhiambo.

Despite Sony suffering slight blow after Andrew Waiswa was pulled out with an injury in the 32nd minute, the Awend-based side was determined to stretch their four-match unbeaten record.

Robert Ayala headed a third goal from a Joshua Otieno's corner before Ambrose Ayoyi completed the job with his first touch of the ball.

Elsewhere, settled for a point against away. Alex Imbusia gave the host the lead in the fifth minute and the host took full advantage of the wet grounds at the Bukhungu Stadium when the skies opened up, to hold to the slim advantage until the break.

Sharks, however, pulled one back late in the second half to salvage a point.