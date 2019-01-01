Mount Kenya United coach Melis Medo admits the club’s tough financial situation

Mount Kenya United will host Gor Mahia on Thursday hoping for a first-ever win against the reigning league champions

Mount United head coach Melis Medo has admitted that it is becoming hard to motivate players at this time due to financial constraints.

The club's players have reportedly gone for six months without salaries and Medo has admitted that the team is in a very difficult position at the moment.

After losing the previous league match 1-0 to Kakamega at Bukhungu on Monday, MKU will host in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match at Kenyatta Stadium on Thursday.

"When Mount Kenya loses a game by six goals then you know something is wrong. I may not exactly point out what the real problem is but actually there is a problem," Medo told reporters after the match.

"The team fought hard against Homeboyz and there is no doubt about that."

The former coach remained hopeful, though, that their financial situations will change with time.

"I really don't know, but I am hopeful things will change soon. It is really serious because 10 of our players have had their doors locked for lack of rent and that tells you how difficult it is for us," Medo added.

"You cannot motivate players at this point but yet they still come for games.

“Lack of financial resources is killing the team, everybody knows that it's been a long five months without pay yet we are still fighting for the points, we are not giving up."

MKU have lost eight of their last nine matches, with the 4-3 win over Chemelili Sugar in match week 24 their only recent win.

Medo's side have conceded six goals on three occasions this season - 6-0 beating by Kakamega Homeboyz, a 6-1 loss to and a 6-2 defeat at the hands of Posta .

On Thursday, the wobbly MKU back line will be tested by the prolific Gor Mahia attack, which includes Jacques Tuyisenge and Nicholas Kipkirui.