Mount Kenya United captain Thairu: Why we are appealing for financial aid

From the three KPL walkovers witnessed this season, Mount Kenya United are responsible for two

Mount United captain Francis Thairu has spoken about how the players decided to seek financial help from members of the public.

MKU have already been relegated to the National Super League and will face AFC , and in their remaining matches in the Kenyan Premier League.

"The players have decided to seek help from members of the public in order for us to honour the remaining matches. The situation has been bad but we are very much willing to play the remaining matches," Thairu told Goal.

and were handed walkovers after MKU failed to honour those games.

"It is not that we love handing our competitors walkovers. We were forced by the situation then but deep inside us, we did not like it. We are professional players and we know what our work entails so when we failed to honour the games, many factors mainly financial issues are to blame," he added.

"We have not even been doing our usual training sessions before matches. Many players have not been able to commute to the training ground so in a number of matches we have played before, we did so without a single training programme.

Thairu also dispelled allegations that there is a rift between the players and coach Melis Medo.

"Despite the challenges we are facing right now, we remain a united team. The players and the coach are still in talking terms but you know when difficulties strike, divisions tend to crop up but that is not the case in our team now. We will remain one until the season ends hopefully." the skipper concluded.