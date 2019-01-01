Mount Kenya coach Medo: I cannot blame MKU players for skipping Gor Mahia tie

The Shoppers handed K’Ogalo free points after they failed to show up for a league match in Machakos

Mount United head coach Melis Medo says he will not blame his players for handing a walkover in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match on Thursday.

The 'Shoppers' were to face the defending champions at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos but refused to travel. They were protesting for their unpaid salary dating back to December.

“I cannot blame my players for what they did. It is humane. They have been going through a lot and whatever they decided I will not have power over it. Of course, I am unhappy for handing Gor Mahia easy points, but that was way beyond my power,” Medo told Goal in an interview.

“It is my hope that this situation can be resolved soonest to help us concentrate with the remaining games.”

The team is currently lying bottom of the league with 15 points after losing 18 games, drawing three and winning four.