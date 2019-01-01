Mount Kenya coach Medo: I can sleep on the street to prove a point

The American coach now comes out fighting, insisting that he has not received salary dating from December 2018

Mount United head coach Melis Medo says he is ready to spend the night in the streets if that is the only way to convince people he has not been paid.

Reports have emerged that the coach's salary has been paid up to date by the club’s owner Francis Mureithi, while the players are owed salaries dating to last December.

The situation was worsened on Thursday after the bottom-placed side failed to honour their Kenyan Premier League ( ) match against , demanding to be paid their dues.

Medo says things have been made worse by the fact that he has fallen out with club chairman Bernard Mosomi as well.

“Nobody has paid me; I have not even paid the rent where I stay for several months now. I can swear to that and if you guys want me to sleep in the streets to prove a point, I can do that as well,” Medo told Goal in an interview.

“Right now I am not in good terms with the chairman, and that has extended to the owner and the team suffering as a result. No amicable agreement has been reached as it is and I think we are in for a long run.”

When reached for a comment, Mosomi said he will remain professional on the matter and did not want to comment on the alleged fallout.

“I do not want back and forth fights over nothing and I want to remain as professional as possible on this matter.

“The main thing I am doing right now is to look for the money to pay the players, others are just non-issues to me. I have been with this team for the longest time possible and have seen it through thick and thin.

“I do not want to be distracted by things we could have solved internally; it is like washing your dirty linen in public.”

MKU is currently struggling to raise funds for their league game against at Kericho Green Stadium on Sunday.