Mount explains anime-inspired goal celebration in Chelsea’s vital victory over Liverpool

The England international grabbed the match-winner at Anfield, with the Blues’ game plan playing out to perfection against the Reds

Mason Mount has revealed his goal celebration after netting Chelsea’s match-winner against Liverpool was inspired by the “anime cartoons” that Kurt Zouma watches on Champions League away trips.

The England international grabbed a priceless effort at Anfield on Thursday, with a well-earned victory over the defending Premier League champions lifting Thomas Tuchel’s side into the top four.

Mount’s moment of magic saw him produce a composed finish after cutting inside Fabinho, lashing into the bottom corner, with Ben Chilwell joining him to acknowledge that strike as Chelsea revelled in a Merseyside masterclass.

What has been said?

Talking the Blues’ official website through a choreographed celebration, Mount said: “Me and Chilly always sit together behind Zouma on the plane when we travel away for the Champions League and stuff.

“He’s always watching cartoons like anime so we usually watch from behind and laugh at him.

“We said if one of us scored, we’d do it so that was the reason behind it and obviously it’s one for Kurt as well.”

How did Chelsea overcome Liverpool?

Tuchel’s side set up against Jurgen Klopp’s men to play on the counter, with it apparent from the off that they would be looking to get in behind a makeshift centre-half partnership of Fabinho and Ozan Kabak.

Timo Werner was deployed as a central striker, with the Germany international boasting the pace to trouble any high defensive line.

Chelsea controlled proceedings throughout and will feel as though their margin of victory could have been greater – with a tight VAR call and some smart goalkeeping from Alisson keeping the score down.

“We know they have quite a high line and they like to press high, especially at home, so any time we won the ball back from turnovers or we played out from the back, we looked to go in behind them,” Mount said on the Blues executing their game plan to perfection.

“When I got the ball, I thought I was in a bit of space and I could go at Fabinho, even though Trent [Alexander-Arnold] was maybe coming back as well.

“When I got into the box, I knew I was one-on-one so I just tried to get a yard, get it on to my right foot and then when you’re inside the box, you can open up the goal a bit. That was my idea.

“I tried to execute it and it went into the far corner. It was a massive goal for us and a massive win as well.”

The bigger picture

Victory for Chelsea has lifted them above Everton and West Ham and into the final Champions League spot.

Article continues below

The battle for the top four remains tight, with nine points separating Manchester United in second from Tottenham in eighth into the final third of the 2020-21 season.

Chelsea’s fate is now in their own hands, with form and momentum rediscovered at just the right time with Tuchel’s unbeaten start to life in the Stamford Bridge dugout extended to 10 games.

Further reading