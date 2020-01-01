Mouad Hajji resigns as Caf general secretary

Under a year in office, the Moroccan has stepped down from his position citing personal reasons

Mouad Hajji has announced his resignation as general secretary of the Confederation of African Football (Caf).

Hajji was brought in as a replacement for sacked Amr Fathy on April 11 2019, however, the Moroccan has walked away less than a year in that position.

According to Caf’s statutes, resignation and appointment must be submitted to the executive committee, but Hajji cited personal reasons and the need to return to as drive for his short notice.

More teams

“I would like to warmly thank President Ahmad Ahmad for giving me the opportunity to serve the football on the continent at such a level of responsibility,” he wrote.

“The numerous reforms initiated in the areas of sporting and administrative since 2017 continues to remain a project which I believe in, and which I still support.

“I have no doubt that the President will continue to work for the good and development of our most beautiful sport.”

Meanwhile, president Ahmad has acknowledged his resignation while thanking him for his commitment, loyal and passion for African football.

Article continues below

"Thanks to Mouad Hajji, who has been a great contributor to African football," he tweeted.

The emergency committee will now meet to appoint an acting general secretary.

Before his position in Caf, Hajji was former head of ’s ethics committee, Chief of Staff of the Moroccan Ministry of Youth and Sports, then assistant director of the Club World Cups that took place in Morocco in 2013 and 2014.