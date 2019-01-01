Motivation key to Posta Rangers success - Omollo

Omollo believes he can get the best out of his charges in the 2019/20 KPL season and avoid relegation struggles

Posta head coach Sammy Omollo admits his players have to be encouraged a lot to ensure they perform well consistently.

The Mailmen have not been at their best in the past two Kenyan Premier League seasons and they have struggled to get out of the bottom half, missing relegation by a whisker. The tactician wants to make a difference this time around by grinding out positive results regularly.

“I have to find ways of motivating my players and push them a lot to get the results we need,” Omollo told Goal on Friday.

“I feel we have not been doing enough over the years and it is the main reason why we have struggled. If we concentrate and push ourselves to the limit, we will not face relegation battles.”

Omollo has lauded the new players in the club and he is confident they will help the team perform better.

“The signings we made are stronger than the previous season. Once they combine with the experienced heads in the team like Jockins Atudo and Suleiman Ngotho we will be better,” he concluded.

The first hurdle for will be against in the opener on Friday.