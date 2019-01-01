Most Kenyan players can't invest in their futures - Ambani

The former Oserian FC forward has defended players who have found themselves living in poverty after hanging up their boots

Former international Boniface Ambani has defended retired footballers who have been criticised for not investing in their future.

According to reports, even current players are not being paid by their clubs.

The majority of retired footballers in the country live in poor conditions.

“At times we might blame our players for not having invested while playing. Hold on for a second. I have been there and I am still involved in Kenyan Football,” Ambani said in a post on his Facebook page.

“These players, what they are going through, 90% of you won't believe as we have clubs which have not paid their players for the past six months plus.

“Most of them are surviving on a shoestring [budget], by shear of God's will. When such a player, calls it quits in football, will you, later on, blame him for not having invested or saved during his playing time? A big no.”

The former AFC and Yanga SC striker pointed out the few clubs which he says can afford to regularly pay their players.

“They are going through hell and very few players are lucky. , AFC Leopards, , Ulinzi, FC and are just among a few clubs I can say their players have something to take home at the end of the month,” added the retired footballer.

“The rest, to be sincere, something has to be done. Performance of players at times is pegged on players' welfare and I feel for these players and I always say ‘it's a collective responsibility.’”

Article continues below

Ambani added the government of the day also has a big role to play in order to help football grow in the country.

“Once we package our football well and also the government considers sports as something which should be thoroughly developed, then we shall be somewhere,” he concluded.

The 2019/20 Kenyan Premier League ( ) season has already started without a title sponsor adding to the challenges the clubs are facing currently.