'Most entertaining Champions League game ever!' - Tottenham's progress after VAR drama sends Twitter into frenzy

A late VAR decision saw the north London outfit advance to the semi-final of the elite European competition based on away goals

Social media has been awash with reactions as Hotspur progress to the semi-final of the Uefa despite losing 4-3 to in Wednesday's quarter-final return leg.

The seven-goal thriller left football enthusiasts ecstatic as both Premier League sides put in top-level performances at the Etihad Stadium with City leading 3-2 in the first 25 minutes.

After the restart, Aguero added a fourth for the hosts but Fernando Llorente's goal in the 73rd minute put Mauricio Pochettino's back in contention for qualification before the late drama.

Raheem Sterling's effort in the stoppage was ruled out for offside by the Video Assistant Referee and Spurs held their nerves until the last minute to book a fixture against LaLiga leaders in the semi-final.

As expected, the whole scenario and Tottenham's progress at the expense of Pep Guardiola's men has got fans talking on Twitter.

Dear City and Tottenham,

Thank you for pulling such a tremendous performance tonight! Pure classical football! We were entertained! #Respect #MCITOT pic.twitter.com/cS3U40Z3d2 — Habeebullah (@Habeebullaaah) April 17, 2019

May the VAR of life favour you. #MCITOT #UCL . — Oluwatoyin Ibitoye (@Toyin_Ibitoye) April 17, 2019

#MCITOT

City 1 : 0 Spurs

City 1 : 1 Spurs

City 1 : 2 Spurs

City 2 : 2 Spurs

City 3 : 2 Spurs

City 4 : 2 Spurs

City 4 : 3 Spurs



Guardiola: pic.twitter.com/jReymIiZJl — Gbenga 🔮 (@ThaArtfulTeaser) April 17, 2019

When City and United meet each other in Manchester 😂😂😂😂😂 #MCITOT pic.twitter.com/4DLNxcpXAK — Gbenga 🔮 (@ThaArtfulTeaser) April 17, 2019

Man city: Hello my name is Man city,

I scored 4goals, VAR broke my heart and I've been eliminated from UCL by Tottenham.



Man Utd: Welcome brother.

#MCITOT pic.twitter.com/647MUsR9wE — Obi of Onitsha 🇨🇦 (@classic_nedu) April 17, 2019

I'm so ecstatic right now as this is gonna be the most interesting game of the tournament and will be difficult for the Champions league final to match this. So many goals, so many controversies and as usual VAR becomes the Supreme Judge.

Phew! What a game?! #MCITOT pic.twitter.com/YDmGHKnvvr — Dr Ayeni Official (@Adamsayeni) April 17, 2019