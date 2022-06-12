‘Mosimane will stay’ – Al Ahly executive manager Shalaby

Since failing to retain the Caf Champions League, rumours that the coach will be sacked have been increasing

After a lot of speculation on Pitso Mosimane’s future, Al Ahly’s executive manager Said Shalaby has all but confirmed the South African will remain as the head coach.

Shalaby’s comments come after the club’s board held a meeting on Saturday in the wake of their Champions League loss to Wydad Casablanca in the final on May 30.

"There is no decision that came out regarding this, which means that Mosimane will stay," Shalaby said, as quoted by KingFut.

"There is always coordination with the club’s board and the planning committee. Mosimane had requested a vacation because we worked for long periods without rest, so his vacation was after coordination with the club."

The Red Devils official also dismissed rumours of a dispute between the former Mamelodi Sundowns head coach and the club.

"If there were, we would have said," he continued.

"But we are used in general that our problems are resolved inside the closed rooms and not in public, so there are no disputes.

"The board of directors does not see any problem with the team’s performance under Mosimane."

Shalaby’s revelation follows a message from Mahmoud El-Khatib – Al Ahly’s president - to the fans to continue supporting the team under the South African.

"My message to Al Ahly fans, we appreciate your feelings after losing the final, but we are in the right direction," El-Khatib said.

"We have reached the final on five occasions in the last six years. We should provide support to our team and their coaching staff. We have to learn from what happened. Some people are not happy with our club’s success.

"We need your support as there are many challenges ahead of us."

The comments by the president and the executive manager should be a morale-boosting vote of confidence for Mosimane, who has been under constant criticism, especially from the club’s legends.

Article continues below

After failing to retain the Champions League title, Mosimane’s focus should be on the Egyptian Premier League, where they are third on the table.

The Red Devils have played 16 games and have 37 points, while, Zamalek, the leaders, have 44 points after 20 games.

Zamalek and Al Ahly will meet on June 19 in what will be a crucial encounter in the Premier League race.