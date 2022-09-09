The duo met in Abu Dhabi during the 2020/21 Fifa Club World Cup and the ex-Bafana coach is not amused by the Blues' move

Celebrated South African coach Pitso Mosimane has lauded immediate former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel, describing him as a great coach who is very humble.

The German was fired by the Blues on September 7, hours after the London side suffered a 1-0 loss away at Dinamo Zagreb in a Uefa Champions League match. It was the ultimate price the former PSG manager paid for the team's inconsistent start to the campaign.

It is something that has not gone down well with the former Al Ahly coach, who went on to reveal a kind gesture accorded to him when he rubbed shoulders with Tuchel in the 2020/21 Fifa Club World Cup held in Abu Dhabi.

"This is a great tactician, good person and very humble," the Caf Champions League winner tweeted.

"He walked up to me and said something that weakened my knees. I did not even know how to respond to him. European and World Champion 2020/2021. Football can be very cruel."

Chelsea have since appointed former Brighton & Hove Albion coach Graham Potter to take over.

In a reply to Mosimane's tweet, it was evident some Chelsea supporters were unhappy with the sacking.

"I'm so hurt to the core, I'm not sure about this new coach. He doesn't have the experience for a big club like Chelsea," Lwazi Ngoma posted.

"I am a big fan of Al-Ahly and Chelsea. I say it, and I will say it over and over again, that I owe you a lot. Mosimane and Tuchel. You are legends to me," said Sohil Esam.

Land Sanda went on to state the Blues have not done the right thing, "Chelsea blundered, should not have sacked him. Big mistake."

"Just imagine Potter preparing Chelsea against Bayern and his reference match is Burnley against Brighton," Gluck Bright concluded.