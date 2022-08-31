Some football fans have urged the South African tactician to consider the Cherries position that fell vacant recently

With rumours linking Pitso Mosimane with Premier League side Bournemouth, fans have encouraged the former Al Ahly coach to take the job, while others have debated why the move would not be good.

Bournemouth recently sacked Scott Parker after they were whitewashed by Liverpool in a 9-0 defeat over the weekend.

Consequently, Gary O'Neil took charge of the club on an interim basis and is assisted by Shaun Cooper and Tommy Elphick.

Sitting 16th on the table, the Cherries will host Wolves on Wednesday night as they look to bounce back from the humbling defeat at the hands of the Reds.

With the current struggle, a fan named Golden Eye suggested the former Mamelodi Sundowns tactician can help them avoid relegation.

"He will save Bournemouth from relegation. Go for it, Mr. Mosimane," he said.

Diane Rwigara backed up Eye’s suggestion that the Premier Soccer League-winning coach can help the Cherries a great deal.

"Here is the man to take AFC Bournemouth to the promised land. His name is Pitso Mosimane," Rwigara affirmed.

Kwambi Man suggested he should take up the job and maybe consider Benni McCarthy - currently a member of the technical bench at Manchester United – as his assistant.

"Pitso Mosimane to Bournemouth, maybe with Benni McCarthy as his assistant."

Thabo Dube wants the appointment soon: "Get Mosimane to Bournemouth ASAP," she states.

"I wish the rumours are true. He has got everything, I believe, to thrive in the Premier League," Obura hoped.

Songe urged the English club to consider hiring the former Bafana Bafana coach. Mosimane is a three-time Caf Champions League winner with Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

However, he is yet to test his credentials outside the continent.

"Hire Pitso Mosimane if you want to play [in the Uefa] Champions League," Songe urged the Cherries.

Panyaza urged Mosimane to go for the Bournemouth job so that he could showcase what he is capable of.

"There’s a vacancy at Bournemouth, Pitso. Go for it and show them what you can do."

Adimba Herman, however, warned that Mosimane should not consider accepting an offer for the Bournemouth job.

"No, he shouldn't go there," stated Herman. "Bournemouth is a disaster waiting to happen, and attaching himself to that brand will soil his own brand.

"The team has no plan and looks relegated already three games into the Premier League season. No proper signings, nothing just an EPL status."

Smoko Farai said the South African cannot withstand the pressure that comes with coaching a Premier League club.

"Pitso is a good coach. However, without taking all the credit away from him, l don't think he can withstand the Premier League pressure, especially being an African manager," Farai submitted.

While not welcoming the idea of coaching Bournemouth, Mayaka Jiki pointed out countries where Mosimane should first consider coaching.

"I'd be happy for him, but Bournemouth is a mess. It would diminish his career," he said. "He should start in countries like Scotland, Belgium, or the Netherlands."