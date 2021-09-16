Mosimane responds to news of Mamelodi Sundowns' Mokwena tipped to replace Johnson at Al Ahly

It has been reported that the 2016 Caf Coach of the Year is keen to reunite with his former colleague at the Cairo giants

Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane has addressed rumours Rhulani Mokwena could become his new assistant at Al Ahly.

This comes after one of Mosimane's two assistants at the Egyptian giants, Cavin Johnson was linked with PSL giants Orlando Pirates in recent weeks.

The 62-year-old tactician is reportedly keen to return home in South Africa after attracting interest from Pirates, who are said to be looking to replace Josef Zinnbauer with the German mentor having resigned as the club's head coach last month.

A football journalist reported through his Twitter account that Mosimane has identified Mokwena as a replacement for Johnson.

However, Mosimane, who worked with Mokwena at Mamelodi Sundowns, took to social media to dismiss the report as fake news.

“MickyJnr, this time around your reliable sources threw you out," Mosimane wrote on his official Twitter account.

"I normally don’t respond to weak stories like these, but you are really compromising everybody (clubs and coaches) here.

"Please let’s try and remain decent at times and avoid creating unnecessary tensions with fake news."

Mosimane was responding to Ghana-based journalist, who also indicated that the Cairo giants were looking to replace Johnson with a local coach.

The coach's other assistant at the Red Devils is Samy Komsan, who is a retired Egyptian footballer.

Mokwena had two spells as one of Mosimane's two assistants at Sundowns along with Manqoba Mnqgithi as the Tshwane giants dominated South African football.

Mosimane left Sundowns for Al Ahly in September 2020 and Masandawana appointed Mokwena and Mnqgithi as co-head coaches.

Johnson's departure from Al Ahly is yet to be officially confirmed by the club having joined the North African club at the same time as Mosimane.