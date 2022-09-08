Mosimane responds to Al Ahly return rumours: ‘I will not close any door’

The tactician left the Egyptian Red Devils – who recently parted ways with the South African’s successor

Former Bafana Bafana head coach Pitso Mosimane has responded to the possibility of returning to his former club, Al Ahly.

Mosimane and the African giants mutually parted ways in June, and the Cairo club went on to appoint Ricardo Soares as his successor. However, the Portuguese tactician was shown the door after a poor showing in the Premier League.

Al Ahly finished outside the top two for the first time since the 1991/92 season and also failed to wrestle the league title from archrivals Zamalek SC. With Ricardo’s departure, reports have linked Mosimane to a return to Cairo.

"I had a great time in Egypt, made some good friends, and remain proud of what we managed to achieve," Mosimane told BBC Sport.

"I will not close any doors, and if the right project [from clubs or national teams] comes, then we'll see where that takes us."

The former Mamelodi Sundowns head coach, who is now without a club, has maintained that he will only accept the next job if it is the right one.

"I am just waiting for the right project because the mentality is not to jump at any offers at this stage of my career," he added.

"After 21 years in coaching and the structure we are building here, it is very crucial to carefully consider the right project to take."

Since June, he has been engaged in matters at Pitso Mosimane Soccer Schools in Johannesburg and states he is excited by the project.

"I always dedicate myself to the job because this game is my passion. It's why I decided to focus on the schools for now," the Premier Soccer League title-winning coach continued.

"I am very excited with the level of support from the provinces here. Some schools and individuals have also embraced what we are doing now, and that makes me happy.

"I am trying to develop young footballers with the aim of creating the stars of tomorrow, but I've been approached by some teams."

The former SuperSport United mentor, and the African Club Coach of the Year in 2016, has a combined 21 titles across three clubs.