Mosimane: Former Al Ahly and Mamelodi Sundowns coach opens up on two job offers

The South African was one of the most sought-after coaches on the continent but he is currently without a job

Former Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane has divulged that he has received two job offers as he considers returning to coaching.

The accomplished tactician took a break from coaching after leaving Al Ahly in June this year and he focused on his schools' soccer programme as part of his plan to give back to the sport in South Africa.

Mosimane has now stated that he has two offers to return to coaching, one with a club and another with a national team.

“I’ve been asking my office, I’m feeling better now, ‘when do you think I should go back?” Mosimane said on Radio 702’s TheCMShow according to iDiski Times.

“Because a certain enquired and I like the team. In fact, teams! One national team and one club. I think this national team deserves to come out and win an Afcon."

Mosimane indicated that he remains very ambitious having won five major trophies with Egyptian giants Al Ahly and he is now seeking a new challenge.

“I get compromised because I like the space. I like start-ups, I like teams that haven’t achieved things and I like to go there," he continued.

“I think it gives me drive, like my previous club here in South Africa – they hadn’t won anything in seven years before I went there and I think we left the jersey at a higher level, at a good place.

“Same with Al Ahly, they didn’t do anything at the international stage for six, seven years. We did two [Club] World Cups, we did three Caf Champions League finals, two Caf Super Cups. So we were having good fun at international level," he added.

“I like that national team who haven’t achieved much, but have big potential. I think we all want to do things where we think they have potential.”

Mosimane has been linked with the Iraqi national team coaching job which has remained vacant since Abdul-Ghani Shahad's departure in March this year.