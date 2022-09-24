Mosimane appointed Al Ahli Jeddah's new coach months after Al Ahly exit

Pitso Mosimane has been appointed Al Ahli Jeddah coach, ending his three-month spell without a job after his exit from Egypt.

WHAT HAPPENED? The celebrated South African parted ways with Egyptian heavyweights Al Ahly on June 13, ending a 21-month stay with the club. While with the Red Devils, the team won two Caf Champions League titles, as many Caf Super Cups, and the Egyptian Cup.

Since then, the 58-year-old has been without a club, until this latest confirmation..

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "Pitso Mosimane, coach of the first football team at Al-Ahly Club," the club confirmed on their official Twitter account. "Welcome Mosimane."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Al Ahli Jeddah is just the fourth club Mosimane is coaching in his career, having started with SuperSport United before joining Mamelodi Sundowns. This is the first time he will be coaching a team outside the continent.

His main assignment will be to help the club to get back into the Saudi top-tier league after they were relegated last season. The team is currently placed seventh on the table with eight points from five matches.

DID YOU KNOW? Mosimane has won two or more trophies with each of his former teams? He is the most decorated African club coach.

WHAT NEXT FOR MOSIMANE? The first test for the experienced tactician will be to lead his new team in a derby against Al-Ahli Saudi on October 5. The latter are placed just a position above his team and a win might take them to the top-four depending on the results of the teams above them.