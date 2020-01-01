Moses Simon shines as Diallo fires Strasbourg past Nantes

The Nigeria international was in action as the Senegal forward inspired the Racers to victory at Stade de la Beaujoire

Moses Simon featured while Habibou Mouhamadou Diallo scored as secured a 4-0 win over in Sunday’s game.

Simon was handed his first start since recovering from a thigh muscle strain which kept him out of action for about four weeks.

The international gave a good account of himself as he was one of the standout performers for the Canaries, although his effort was not enough to save his side from defeat.

Diallo also impressed for Strasbourg, scoring his fourth league goal of the season to help his side end a five-game winless run.

The Racers hit the ground running in the encounter, with Dimitri Lienard opening the scoring in the 16th minute, converting from the penalty spot.

Diallo doubled the lead in the 34th minute, firing home his effort from a close range after his initial strike was spilt by goalkeeper Alban Lafont.

Ludovic Ajorque made it three for Strasbourg from the penalty spot after he was brought down in the box by Sebastien Corchia in the 78th minute.

Kevin Zohi then found the back of the net with a fantastic volley to seal the victory for Thierry Laurey’s men.

Diallo featured for 84 minutes before he was replaced by Ismael Aaneba while his teammate Mahame Siby played for two minutes.

Simon played for 82 minutes, struck two shots, made 42 touches on the ball and had an 84 percent successful pass rate.

With the result, Strasbourg moved out of the bottom three after gathering 10 points from 13 games while Nantes dropped to 13th spot with 13 points from the same number of matches.

The Nigeria international has now made 10 league appearances for the Canaries in the 2020-21 season, scoring one goal.

He will be expected to help his side return to winning ways against while Diallo will hope to continue his impressive form against Metz on December 13.