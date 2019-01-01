Moses Simon: Nantes snap up Levante’s Nigerian forward on loan

The 24-year-old becomes the latest Nigeria international to move to the French top-flight after agreeing a temporary deal with the Canaries

Moses Simon has signed for French club on a season-long loan from Spanish outfit .

Simon becomes the latest international to move to this summer after Victor Osimhen’s switch to and Henry Onyekuru’s move to .

After joining Levante on a five-year deal last August, the pacy winger went on to make 19 appearances at the outfit with a goal to his credit in his debut campaign.

𝑺 𝑰 𝑴 𝑶 𝑵 🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/gswiSQDYig — FC Nantes (@FCNantes) August 15, 2019

The move reunites the 24-year-old with ex-Gent teammate and Mali international Khalifa Coulibaly as he aims for improved playing time in the 2019-20 season with the Stade de la Beaujoire outfit.

Simon was a member of the Nigeria squad that finished third at the 2019 in .

He has been handed the number 27 shirt at Nantes and will be hoping to make his Ligue 1 debut against on Saturday.