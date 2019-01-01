Moses Mudavadi deserves Harambee Stars berth - Francis Xavier

The Kakamega Homeboyz winger is one of the prominent local talents and could be in line for a call-up to the Kenya national team.

Kakamega winger Moses Mudavadi deserves a place in the team, former AFC midfielder Francis Xavier believes.

Xavier claims Mudavadi is one of the great talents who has been unlucky not to be called up to the national team, and has urged coach Sebastien Migne to consider him in future.

The Harambee Stars are in camp preparing to face the Taifa Stars in the 2020 African Nations Championship (Chan) in a second leg qualifier in Nairobi on Sunday.

"Mudavadi has been always snubbed from the national team and the moment the technical bench of Harambee Stars discover him they will certainly call him up. Mudavadi is one of the best players on the Kenyan football scene," Xavier told Goal.

Boniface Muchiri was the latest addition into the national team and Xavier has also lauded the decision to pick the midfielder.

Muchiri scored 12 goals and provided 17 assists for Tusker in the 2018/19 season.

"He has grown incredibly and has an element of hard work and maturity and has also been in the national team U-20 set up before," Xavier added.

"Muchiri has something good to offer to Harambee Stars at this moment as he can be the difference we want in that match ( tie).

"You can see he was on top form when the league ended and that is enough testimony he can perform for the national team too."