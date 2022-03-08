Moses: Eguavoen reveals why he wants Spartak Moscow star’s Nigeria return

Nigeria coach Augustine Eguavoen has disclosed why he is keen on ensuring Victor Moses reconsiders international football.

The Spartak Moscow wing-back quit the Super Eagles a few months after the country failed to get beyond the 2018 Fifa World Cup group stage in Russia.

Four years on, he is on the verge of getting a recall to the three-time Africa champions’ fold owing to his consistent performances in the Russian Premier League.

While Eguavoen’s ambition continues to generate contrasting opinions from football fans, head coach of the West African side explained the motivation behind his impending move.

"We want the best for the country,” the 56-year-old was quoted by BBC Sport Africa.

"Victor Moses is somebody I adore and I'm looking at ways of trying to get him in and we've spoken.

"He's not part of these games [World Cup play-off against Ghana] but hopefully as time goes on because we want the best for the team.

"Whether we like it or not, Victor Moses will still bring some value. But right now he is playing in Russia, we all know the problems with Ukraine and Russia.

“I am happy to say that my conversation with him is settled."

Moses, who made his debut for the African side in 2012 - after representing England at youth levels - was part of Stephen Keshi’s side that won the 2013 African Cup of Nations, after missing out on the 2012 edition.

“I would like to announce that after much thought I have made the decision to retire from playing international football,” Moses wrote on Instagram to announce his Nigeria retirement in the past.

“I have experienced some of the best moments of my life wearing the Super Eagles shirt and have memories with me that will last a lifetime. Nothing will ever compete to what it felt like to represent Nigeria on behalf of our country.

“However, I feel that now is the right time to step away in order to be able to focus fully on club career and my young family as well as to allow the next generation of Super Eagles stars the opportunity to step up and to flourish. We are blessed as a nation to have so many exciting young players coming through and now is their time.”

He also represented the country at two World Cups and was the country’s topscorer en route to Russia 2018 with three goals.

Should the 31-year-old rescind his decision, he will follow in the footsteps of Obafemi Martins and Odion Ighalo as players who came out of retirement to play for Nigeria.