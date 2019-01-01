Moses Chikati registered both as AFC Leopards and Kakamega Homeboyz player

Kakamega Homeboyz and Posta Rangers were the busiest sides during the two-month shopping window

Moses Chikati has been double registered both as AFC Leopards and Kakamega Homeboyz player following the conclusion of the 2018/19 Kenyan Premier League transfer window.

It is not clear how Kenyan Premier League Limited-the domestic league runner failed to spot such a glaring error even though the player has been at the centre of ownership wrangle as both AFC Leopards and Homeboyz claim his signature.

Chikati reportedly signed a deal with AFC Leopard only to make a U-turn after agreeing to extend his stay with the club.

Even though AFC Leopards has threatened to take action against the club, KPL played safe by registering Chikati both as Ingwe and Homeboyz player.

Chikati was among the 231 players who either changed clubs or renewed their stay with their respective clubs in the last transfer window that closed on Friday.

Kakamega Homeboyz and Posta Rangers were the busiest sides during the two-month shopping window, recording 17 transfers each while Bandari traded the least acquiring only four new players.