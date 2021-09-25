Mosele: Will Orlando Pirates special talent come of age against Mamelodi Sundowns?

Saturday afternoon's match against Mamelodi Sundowns in Soweto marks the ideal chance for Orlando Pirates midfielder Goodman Mosele to underline his talent.

Despite the immense competition for places in the Pirates midfield, the newly-signed Mosele impressed the Sea Robbers’ technical team sufficiently to be named in the starting XI for the first game of the season, the 2-2 draw against Stellenbosch FC.

The former Baroka FC midfielder didn't disappoint as he got on the score-sheet with a confidently-taken header and put in a Man-of-the-Match performance.

And he hasn't looked back, having since gone on to play in every minute of Pirates' four games this season. Last week he netted his second goal for the Soweto giants in the 3-1 win over Chippa United.

What has stood out is his confidence to want to get on the ball and to try and make things happen in midfield. So too has his quality - a silky first touch together with the ability to play off both feet, make him an elusive player for opponents to mark. For the viewer, he’s easy on the eye and great to watch, while his teammates already know they can trust him with the ball.





Well-built and strong on the ball, the man from Stilfontein in the North West province has so far belied his tender years. And unlike many before him, has not been daunted by the pressure that comes with wearing the Bucs badge.

Test of character

“I didn’t think the opportunity to start games would come so soon,” Mosele admitted in an interview on the Pirates website. “I expected to spend some time adapting to the team’s style, but the chance came and I grabbed it.”

It's all happening for the youngster - following his outstanding start to his Pirates career, he was this week also named in the preliminary Bafana Bafana squad ahead of the upcoming World Cup qualifying game against Ethiopia.

The spotlight is certainly on, and it will provide an early test of the player's mental fortitude. Can he handle the pressure of expectation? Really special players tend to thrive in such conditions.

Should Mosele come through with flying colours against the best team in the country, it would further underline his status as a serious talent.

It's not a game that will define him, but it would be another big step in the right direction for his fledgling career.

An all-rounder?

Mosele’s goal against Chippa was brilliantly taken and he looked like a natural striker the way he took the ball in his stride before empathically burying it with an angled shot into the far corner.

It also showed his willingness to get further forward into advanced scoring positions – usually he operates more as a deeper-lying playmaker where his reading of the game stands out. Could this be a sign that the player will develop into an all-around midfielder who chips in regularly with goals?

It would certainly add to his value. It’s notable though that to date he’s only scored three league goals in his entire club career of 96 league and cup matches in the PSL.

Overcoming the Baroka 'curse'

Pirates have raided Baroka's production line of talent quite regularly in recent years, with incoming players including Gift Motupa and Thabiso Kutumela. None of the two however had much success with the Buccaneers and had little game-time at the club. Interestingly, both have since revived their careers and are now at Sundowns, though Motupa has been hampered with injury.

So far, Mosele looks like he is set to be the exception to the rule. Another strong showing, against the mighty Masandawana, would potentially help fast-track his career to even greater heights.

It could also help Pirates establish themselves as genuine title contenders.