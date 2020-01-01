Morsy scores as Balogun makes Wigan debut vs Middlesbrough

The Nigeria international played his first game for the Latics in Tuesday’s stalemate with the Smoggies

Leon Balogun made his debut while Sam Morsy scored in ’s 2-2 draw versus in Tuesday’s Championship game.

The Nigerian was loaned to the DW Stadium following his struggles to make & Hove Albion’s first team.

His maiden appearance was kept on ice in Wigan’s 2-1 home defeat to .

More teams

However, he was handed his bow by manager Paul Cook, replacing Joe Gelhardt in the 64th minute.

64' Sub | First change for Latics, Joe Gelhardt replaced by @LeonBalogun, on for his debut! (1-1)#wafc 🔵⚪️💚 — Wigan Athletic (@LaticsOfficial) February 11, 2020

’s Morsy handed the Latics a bright start with his 29th minute strike to mark his 150th club appearance.

29' GOAL!! Excellent from Latics!! @KRFMoore's desire to keep pressing, lovely pass inside for Jacobs who teed up @sammorsy08, twists and turns on the edge of the box before firing his shot low into the bottom right! GET IN!! (1-0)#wafc 🔵⚪️💚 https://t.co/RcWPGcLPoU — Wigan Athletic (@LaticsOfficial) February 11, 2020

The Smoogies levelled matters through Lewis Wing’s 64 minutes goal before completing his double four minutes later thanks to Jonny Howson’s assist.

However, despite playing a man less – owing to Chey Dunkley’s dismissal, Cook’s men equalised after star and on loan St. Etienne defender Harold Moukoudi turned the ball into his own net with 14 minutes to full time.

Boro star Britt Assombalonga was handed a starter’s role but was replaced in the 61st minute by Lukas Nmecha.

Article continues below

This result keeps Wigan in the relegation zone after amassing 30 points from 32 outings. Balogun would be hoping for his second cap when his team face in .