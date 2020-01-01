Morrison: Yanga SC officially report rivals Simba SC to TFF over alleged tapping up

The Jangwani Street-based giants have lodged a complaint with the local federation claiming their player has been unsettled

Young Africans (Yanga SC) have officially written to Football Federation (TFF) demanding action to be taken against rivals Simba SC for trying to hijack their striker Bernard Morrison.

The Ghanaian forward is yet to play for Yanga since the Mainland Premier League resumed on June 13 owing to the matter and the Jangwani Street-based giants have now reached out to TFF after the player claimed Simba had offered him USD5, 000 to ditch them.

According to Yanga’s Information Officer Hassan Bumbuli, Yanga have already gathered enough evidence to support their case and have forwarded the same to TFF for disciplinary action to be taken against Simba.

“Since the matter has been taken to the concerned authorities, I cannot say much but rather to let them conduct their work thoroughly while we wait for their final decision,” Bumbuli is quoted by Daily News.

Despite Yanga taking the matter to TFF, Simba have already denied tapping up the player with their Information Officer Haji Manara saying the player had lied to have been approached by the club’s president.

“In his audio clip, Morrison said the money was sent to him by Simba president but at Simba, we do not have a president as such, I do not really understand what he is talking about,” Manara is also quoted by Daily News.

On his recent claims, Morrison was quoted as saying: “I got a message from one agent of Simba who said the club wants to sign me so I can help them in the Caf next season.

“I told him to send me the offer via my WhatsApp address but he did not and instead, he personally brought it together with 10,000 dollars, which he said was sent by the club’s president saying that if I accept, we should share the amount equally with him.

“I told him to give me enough time to go through the contract and because everybody needs money, I pocketed my share but after they heard that I have signed a two-year contract extension at Yanga, the agent has been on my neck now.”

Goal understands Morrison is among the players who returned to Yanga training on Friday as they prepare to face Azam FC in a league match on Sunday.