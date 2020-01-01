Morrison in trouble with Yanga SC after going AWOL since derby defeat to Simba SC

The Ghanaian forward has missed two training sessions just days after they suffered a humiliating defeat in the derby

Young Africans (Yanga SC) forward Bernard Morrison is in trouble again with the club after he failed to report to training since losing to Simba SC in the on Sunday.

The Ghanaian forward, who has been in and out of the team since the top-flight resumed on June 13, played in the derby against the Wekundu wa Msimbazi but walked straight to the tunnel after being substituted in the second half for Patrick Sibomana.

Yanga went on to lose the clash 4-1 and missed out on a direct ticket to the Caf Confederation Cup while the huge win enhanced Simba’s chances of sealing a double this season having won the Mainland Premier League title with six matches to spare.

Morrison’s conduct after being substituted in the derby and skipping training on Monday and Tuesday has now caused panic in the Yanga camp with officials threatening to take action against the player, who has continuously been linked with a transfer move to Simba.

“As Yanga, we have set up a committee to discuss his conduct and we will come up with action any time soon,” Yanga Information Officer Antonio Nugaz told Goal.

On Tuesday, Yanga coach Luc Eymael confirmed to Goal only a few players turned out for training just a day after they suffered the humiliating 4-1 defeat against Simba in the FA Cup.

“A lot of players were not there on [Monday] for training, it is when you see the character when you are facing tough times, some players are there and some are not there but we will do with the players we have at hand,” Eymael told Goal.

“If people are not there perhaps they are thinking beyond the club, maybe their mind is not at the club and what can we do? We have to live with that and work with those players who are ready to play.”

Pressed further to name the players who skipped training and whether the club will take action against them, Eymael said: “I don’t want to comment on that…okay, thank you very much.”

Goal now understands, Morrison is among the players yet to report to training and coach Eymael has now said he will only work with the players who are available.

“The issue with Morrison is now a complicated one, I don’t know is whereabouts same as the players who have shown up for training since the derby, I can only let the management to do their work and give us the way forward,” Eymael concluded.

Yanga are now fighting to finish second with close challengers Azam FC as they lie third on the log.