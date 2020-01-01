Morrison: I was injected to help Yanga SC end poor run against Simba SC

The Ghanaian forward reveals how he was injected more than three times to be fit to play in the Kariokoo derby

Young Africans (Yanga SC) forward Bernard Morrison has sensationally claimed he was injected to ease his pain and play against Simba SC in their Mainland Premier League fixture.

In an interview with Global TV, the Ghanaian player, who signed for the Jangwani Street-based giants from in , has revealed how he took medicines and injections to be fit to play in the Kariokoo derby that Yanga eventually won 1-0 courtesy of his goal in the 76th minute.

“Yes it is true, its something that everyone in the Yanga team knows, they know that I got injured two days before the derby but because of the love I have for the club and the love I have for my profession, I had to sacrifice and help the team,” Morrison told Global TV.

More teams

“The team needed me, and the supporters wanted to see me on the field and I cannot let them down, so I had to do everything that I can to help the team and so even if it was injections, medications, and treatment, I did all these things just to be on the field even if it is five minutes, I had to play the five minutes for the club so the supporters could be happy.”

Morrison further admitted he was injected three to four times to get him ready for the biggest derby in the top-flight.

“It was just for me to be ready and fit for the game, I was injected more than three times and all thanks to the physio of the club because he really sacrificed to make sure I was on the pitch to help the club,” Morrison continued.

“I know it was dangerous to be taking injections and medication and not going through proper treatment procedures, it is a risk to do that but if you have passion and love for what you do and for the supporters you are working for, you will do whatever it takes to make them happy.”

Article continues below

Morrison said their main target now is to finish second in the league and win the to earn a ticket for the Caf Confederation Cup.

“We know now we cannot win the league [since Simba have been declared winners], so we don’t want to focus on winning the league but we want to focus on finishing second and also winning the domestic cup because it will give us a ticket to Caf competition.”

On Tuesday, Yanga coach Luc Eymael confirmed to Goal Morrison will be available to play when they take on Kagera Sugar in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.