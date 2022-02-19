Morocco’s Ziyech steers Chelsea past Olise and Ayew’s Crystal Palace

Nigeria target Michael Olise and Ghana striker Jordan Ayew were in action for Crystal Palace as Edouard Mendy’s Chelsea registered a 1-0 away triumph in their Premier League clash on Saturday.



In a game of heavy African presence, Morocco attacker Hakim Ziyech netted the only goal to ensure three points for The Blues in the matchday 26 fixture at Selhurst Park.



But for a video assistant referee intervention, the winger could have ended the day with a double.



Ghana midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp, Senegal’s Africa Cup of Nations winner Cheikhou Kouyate and Cote d’Ivoire star Wilfried Zaha also featured for the home side, as did England U21 centre-back Marc Guehi, who is eligible to represent Cote d’Ivoire at senior international level.



Eberechi Eze, another target of Nigeria, came on for the hosts in the second half.



For Chelsea, Malang Sarr, who could also switch allegiance from France to join Mendy and Kouyate at Senegal, started at left-back, but Sierra Leone prospect Trevoh Chalobah was an unused substitute.



England winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, reportedly considering an international future with Ghana, was completely missing from The Blues’ matchday squad.



By the win, Chelsea consolidated their place in third position on the league table, while Palace sit 10 places below.



Following a barren first half, Thomas Tuchel’s side broke the deadlock through Ziyech in the 76th minute, only to see the goal disallowed.



After Jack Butland palmed away a Romelu Lukaku shot, the Moroccan was at hand to drive home the rebound, but VAR later proved Lukaku to have been in an offside position in the lead-up to his first attempt.



Struggling for a goal, the match looked headed for a goalless draw until just a minute to full-time when Chelsea found the all-important winner.



After Marcos Alonso delivered a deep cross from the left, Ziyech showed sharpness one more time, side-footing a volley past Butland from a tight angle.



At this point, there was little time for Palace to react as Chelsea held on to register their 14th win of the season.



Ziyech, Schlupp, Zaha, Olise, Kouyate, Mendy and Guehi lasted the entire duration of the game.