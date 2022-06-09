Morocco vs South Africa Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, Squad news

Bafana Bafana return to action since March’s 5-0 humiliation by France and they take on another high-profile opponent

South Africa kick-off their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying bid with their Group K opener against Morocco at Prince Moulay Abdallah Stadium on Thursday.

It is another stern test for the Hugo Broos-coached side as they seek to begin the qualifying campaign on a positive note.

After missing the last Afcon edition in Cameroon, Bafana are seeking a return to Africa’s flagship tournament where they last participated in 2019.

That responsibility rests on the shoulders of Broos and his men who are still reeling from failure to qualify for the 2022 Fifa World Cup.

This is an opportunity for Broos to take South Africa to his first major tournament in charge of the team.

But they start by engaging a continental heavyweight on foreign soil in this group with three teams following the expulsion of Zimbabwe by Fifa.

Morocco were one of the impressive teams at the last Afcon tournament and that could be a concern for Bafana who know they have to bring their A-game in Rabat.

Game Morocco vs South Africa Date Thursday, June 9 Time 21:00hrs SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202/SABC 1

Squads & Team News

Getty Images

Ajax Amsterdam defender Noussair Mazraoui returns following a period of snubbing the national team due to a reported rift between him and coach Vahid Halilhodzic.

But with PSG’s Achraf Hakimi the number one right-back, Mazraoui might start this match from the bench.

Backpagepix

Bafana will be without Cape Town City left-back Terrence Mashego who withdrew from camp due to a knee injury.

With Orlando Pirates’ Innocent Maela battling fitness issues, Mamelodi Sundowns defender Lyle Lakay is likely to start on the left side of defence.

Goalkeeper and captain Ronwen Williams was working on his fitness in the run-up to this match but was now involved in full training on Wednesday.

Broos had to travel to Rabat without Sundowns players like Rushine De Reuck and Mothobi Mvala due to injuries.

The Belgian tactician also left behind clubless Siyanda Xulu and that leaves him with Thibang Phete, Taariq Fielies and Grant Kekana as central defensive options.

Match Preview

While Bafana are still licking wounds from their 5-0 drubbing by France, Morocco are also reeling from last week’s 3-0 defeat by the United States in an international friendly match.

But what could cheer the Atlas Lions is that they qualified for the World Cup in March following a 5-2 aggregate victory over DR Congo.

They will be hosting a South Africa side that has not tasted victory in their last three games.

Article continues below

Bafana and Morocco last met at the 2019 Afcon finals and it was the Atlas Lions who emerged 1-0 victors.

It is now nine years since Bafana last visited Morocco and the October 2013 trip ended 1-1.