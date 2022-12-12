Morocco have proven Mosimane right again - Big lessons for PSL and Bafana Bafana

The Atlas Lions became the first African team ever to reach the last four and are set to play France on Wednesday for a spot in the final

Five-time PSL-winning coach and former Bafana Bafana head coach Pitso Mosimane has been proven right after Morocco reached the World Cup semi-finals.

Mosimane is currently in charge of Al Ahli in Saudi Arabia. Previous to that, he lifted the Caf Champions League twice with Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

He has considerable first-hand experience of how fellow North African country Morocco have engineered their current success - and it's not by chance that they've performed so admirably on the world stage.

Ultimately, as Mosimane points out, it's about investing in grassroots infrastructure and pumping money in. It's also about getting corporate and even government help.

"Six or eight months back I made a statement about Morocco, saying Morocco is going to be the powerhouse of African football. I spent the better part of the last three years in Morocco, doing my coaching courses.

"I am not surprised that the Moroccan national team is doing well because their football is well structured. They have made huge investment into football as a whole, they have world-class facilities all over the country,'' Mosimane was quoted saying by the Sowetan before the World Cup even reached the knockout phase.

"I don't know how long it will take us [SA] to get there in terms of infrastructure and facilities... to develop the coaches and players.

"It costs money and we can't expect the football federation [Safa] to fork out that kind of money. We know that Safa doesn't have the strength to build those kind of facilities. It's a question of government and private companies coming on board."

While South African football does enjoy decent corporate sponsorship, an overly large share of that goes to only a couple of big PSL teams and not enough filters down to smaller clubs, semi-pro teams, amateur clubs and of course, youth development across the country.

While Safa has had their own challenges, they have not done a bad job of development. But in a very large, football-mad country, there is so much territory to cover and so as Mosimane has pointed out, corporate and government investment is also needed to compliment what the footballing ruling body is doing.

More centres such as the old School of Excellence are required; facilities where children can live, train and be schooled - a holistic, all-encompassing approach is key.

This should all be done under one plan, which should include pathways for young players in getting international exposure too - through junior national teams as well as various partnerships with African and foreign football entities.

Crucial too, is to see more South African players going abroad, as this has clearly worked for most of the top African teams.

To get that right, a player's formative years are paramount, which is why more money needs to go in at the bottom.

What won't help is trying to change things over and over at the other end of the spectrum - the Bafana Bafana head coach that is, not until a more efficient base is established.