Morocco have changed mentality and our insecurities at the World Cup - Bounou

Yassine Bounou believes Morocco's successful journey at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar has helped change the psychological approach and confidence.

Bounou saved two penalties against Spain

He denied Ronaldo with a late chance

Morocco to face France in the semi-finals

WHAT HAPPENED? The Atlas Lions became the first African team to reach the semi-finals of the global competition after defeating Portugal 1-0 in the quarter-finals at Al Thumama Stadium last Saturday.

The 31-year-old Bounou, who features for La Liga outfit Sevilla, has said Morocco's display and success have made people have a different opinion toward them.

WHAT HE SAID: "These kinds of moments are difficult to believe," Bounou said as quoted by the SuperSport website, "but we've come to change the mentality, our insecurity. Moroccan players can compete against anyone in the world.

"I think the most important thing, except the semi-final and that, is that we've changed that mentality and the generation after us will know that Moroccan players can do all this."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: During the Round of 16 fixture against Spain at the Education City Stadium, Bounou was Morocco's hero after he saved two penalties from Carlos Soler and Sergio Busquets for a 3-0 victory to progress to the last eight.

Against Portugal, Bounou produced a superb save in the closing stages to deny Cristiano Ronaldo and hand the North Africans a semi-finals ticket.

WHAT NEXT FOR BOUNOU? He will hope to star when the Atlas Lions come up against France in the last four fixture at Al Bayt Stadium on Wednesday.