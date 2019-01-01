Moroccan referee Rédouane Jiyed to handle Gor Mahia v Petro Atletico clash

He will be assisted by compatriots Hicham Ait and Abbou Yahya Nouali as first and second Assistant Referee

Moroccan referee Rédouane Jiyed will be in charge of versus Petro Atletico Caf Confederation Cup match on Sunday.

The experienced Jiyed is known for the appetite of dishing out yellow cards.

According to Worldreferee.com, the 39-year-old Jiyed has dished out 212 yellow, eight red cards and 20 penalties in the last 56 international matches as of December 2018.

He officiated a Caf match between Ah Ahly versus where he gave out four yellow cards.

Article continues below

Though he has given only one red card since November 2015 - the Fifa World Cup qualifiers between Namibia and Guinea, the whistle blower has dished out 37 yellow cards since then.

In the last Qualifier between and Equatorial Guinea in June 2017, he cautioned five players in a match Senegal won 3-0.

Fellow Moroccan Karim Sabry will be the Fourth Official with Malawian James Leonard Mwenda officiating as the Match Commissioner. Referee Assessor is Nigerian Peter Edibi with Ghanaian Frederick Acheampong being the General Coordinator.