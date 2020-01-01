Moro: Yanga SC fine defender for reckless tackle on JKT Tanzania player

The Jangwani Street-based club have moved to fine and warn their defender for his reckless tackle in the 1-1 draw

Young Africans (Yanga SC) have imposed a fine on defender Lamine Moro for his reckless tackle on JKT player Mwinyi Kazimoto during their Mainland Premier League match on Wednesday.

Yanga officials have confirmed in a signed statement they are gutted by the behaviour of the defender, who was red-carded for the offence in the match played in Dodoma.

“We are very saddened by the unsporting conduct from our defender Lamine [Moro] which happened during our matches against JKT Tanzania on Wednesday,” the club stated in a statement signed by secretary-general Patrick Wakili and obtained by Goal.

More teams

“Despite the player apologising to the club, we have taken the decision to cut from his salary Tsh1, 000, 000 as a punishment for the bad decision he took to tackle the player.

“We would also like to apologise on behalf of Moro to JKT Tanzania, the player [Mwinyi Kazimoto] and also our fans, and state clearly here in Yanga we don’t condone such behaviours.”

The two players were sent off in the fixture as Yanga's push for a top-two finish in the top-flight suffered a blow after they drew 1-1.

The Jangwani Street-based giants were forced to come from a goal down to secure the draw in what was the only encounter in Tanzania's top-flight on the day.

Michael Aidan scored the opener for JKT before Patrick Sibomana equalised for Team ya Wananchi in the second half.

An outstretched Metacha Mnata could not keep the strike at bay as his defenders looked helplessly on. This is the first goal the Wananchi conceded since the restart of the league as they had won the first match against Mwadui FC by a 1-0 margin.

Article continues below

Coach Luc Eymael kept faith in his strikers who started against Mwadui as Gnamien Yikpe, who has had questions asked about his ability to help Yanga, and David Molinga both started from the bench.

Yanga found themselves trailing after Aidan's long-range shot, from the right-hand flank, found its way into the top corner.

The draw means Yanga will remain third with 55 points as they attempt to catch up with the second-placed Azam FC, while the hard-fought result will see JKT reach 43 points, two fewer than sixth-placed Polisi Tanzania.