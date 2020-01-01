Moro: TPLB fine Yanga SC defender and ban him for three matches

JKT Tanzania defender Mwinyi Kazimoto has also been banned after his aggressive response

Yanga SC defender Lamine Moro has been fined TSh500,000 and banned for three matches by the Premier League Board (TPLB) following his unsporting behaviour in their match against JKT Tanzania.

On June 17, in a match that ended 1-1, the Ghanian acted in a way unbecoming of a professional.

"Yanga SC player Lamine Moro is banned for three matches and fined TSh500,000 after being found guilty of a reckless tackle on JKT Tanzania's Mwinyi Kazimoto who fell down in the process," read a statement from TPLB to Yanga and obtained by Goal.

"The match was played on June 17 at Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma.

"This disciplinary action has been reached as stipulated in article 38(3) of the league rules regarding players' conduct."

The Board has also asked the 27-time league champions to have a meeting with the player and remind him on how to conduct himself when representing the club.

The Jangwani-based side had imposed a fine on defender Lamine Moro for the same behaviour.

Yanga officials confirmed in a signed statement they are gutted by the behaviour of the defender, who was red-carded for the offence.

"We are very saddened by the unsporting conduct from our defender Lamine [Moro] which happened during our matches against JKT Tanzania on Wednesday," the club stated in a statement signed by secretary-general Patrick Wakili.

"Despite the player apologising to the club, we have taken the decision to cut from his salary Tsh1,000,000 as a punishment for the bad decision he took to tackle the player.

"We would also like to apologise on behalf of Moro to JKT Tanzania, the player [Mwinyi Kazimoto] and also our fans, and state clearly here in Yanga we don’t condone such behaviour."

The 31-year-old Kazimoto was not left off the hook.

"JKT Tanzania player Mwinyi Kazimoto will miss two matches following his aggressiveness which caused unrest on the pitch," the statement continued.

"This disciplinary action has been taken as stated in section 38(2) of our league rules on players' control."

The two players were sent off in the fixture as Yanga's push for a top-two finish in the top-flight suffered a blow after they drew 1-1.



The Jangwani Street-based giants were forced to come from a goal down to secure the draw in what was the only encounter in Tanzania's top-flight on the day.

Michael Aidan scored the opener for JKT before Patrick Sibomana equalised for Team ya Wananchi in the second half.