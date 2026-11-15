Former Manchester United and Everton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin claims 'incredible' Arsenal star William Saliba 'simply cannot turn down' Real Madrid

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Former Manchester United and Everton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin believes Arsenal defender William Saliba will find it impossible to reject Real Madrid. Having played alongside his compatriot at Nice in 2021, the retired Frenchman expects the centre-back to be tempted once an approach arrives.

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French defender attracts Spanish giants

Schneiderlin has worried Arsenal supporters by warning that Saliba will struggle to resist the Bernabeu when an inevitable transfer pursuit ignites. Signed from Saint-Etienne for £27 million in 2019, the France international has developed into one of Europe's best centre-backs under Mikel Arteta. Persistent links to the Spanish giants even prompted Arteta to discuss the speculation with the player last season.

Former team-mate praises elite mentality

Although the defender revealed during those talks with his manager that he was happy with life at the Emirates Stadium, his former Ligue 1 colleague believes a switch to Spain could prove too alluring. Now 37 and having retired in 2024, Schneiderlin witnessed his compatriot's rise first-hand during their single season together on the French Riviera and is convinced he has become a world-class talent.

Speaking to ComeOn, the ex-midfielder said: "William Saliba to Real Madrid? That's something he will need to decide for himself. It's not for me to say whether he should stay at Arsenal or go to Madrid but what I do know, having played alongside him, is that he is a top centre-back with an elite mentality who always wants to improve. He's coming back from a long injury now, but I think the bigger question is actually for Arsenal: if you lose Saliba, who do you replace him with?"

Replacement headache looms for Gunners

Convinced the Gunners would face a major dilemma trying to replace such an influential figure at the heart of their defence, Schneiderlin recalled advising elite clubs to sign the youngster long before his valuation soared.

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Expanding on the pull of Los Blancos, he continued: "There are very few centre-backs in the world right now capable of delivering those kinds of performances. I said this many years ago when he was playing for Nice, if I were a big club, I would buy him immediately, because down the line his price tag would become far too high.

"He is an incredible player to have in your side. But when a decision like that comes up, there are a handful of clubs in your career that you simply cannot turn down, and Real Madrid is one of them."

Fitness boost precedes Tyneside trip

Saliba has now returned to action following a spell on the sidelines with a back issue. However, the defender was omitted from the France squad for this month's Nations League clashes against Italy and Turkey. He is nevertheless expected to be fully fit when Arsenal visit Newcastle United in the Premier League on November 21.