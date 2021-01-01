Morgan and Press return to USWNT roster for SheBelieves Cup

The veteran attackers missed last month's friendlies against Colombia but are now ready for the four-team tournament in Orlando

Alex Morgan and Christen Press are back for the U.S. women's national team as head coach Vlatko Andonovski named his 23-player roster for the 2021 SheBelieves Cup on Monday.

Morgan was left off the USWNT roster for last month's training camp and friendlies against Colombia due to contracting Covid-19, but the star forward has recovered.

Press, meanwhile, was suffering from a non-Covid illness and, like Morgan, has now recovered.

Press's teammate at Manchester United, Tobin Heath, will miss out after she was ruled out for 10-12 weeks with an ankle injury.

Orlando Pride duo Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris are also notable absentees, while Jaelin Howell, Mallory Pugh and Emily Fox missed the roster but will be in camp as training players.

The USWNT will face Canada on February 18, Brazil on February 21 and Argentina on February 24 in the four-team SheBelieves Cup, which will take place in Orlando. Argentina were a late addition after Japan pulled out due to coronavirus concerns.

“We will hit the ground running in Orlando with most of our roster and will get in some great work in the first part of camp before we start focusing on the games once all the European-based players arrive,” said Andonovski.

“I think we made a lot of progress on and off the field during the January camp and games, so we’ll be looking to build on that for these three matches and we want to continue to test different players in tough environments.

"Each game will present its own unique challenges and the matches are not only a step up in competition from January, but as I’ve said before, are extremely valuable as a test run for group play at the Olympics.”

USWNT SheBelieves Cup roster

GOALKEEPERS: Jane Campbell (Houston Dash), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

DEFENDERS: Alana Cook (Paris Saint-Germain), Abby Dahlkemper (Manchester City), Tierna Davidson (Chicago Red Stars), Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns FC), Kelley O’Hara (Washington Spirit), Margaret Purce (Sky Blue FC), Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns FC), Emily Sonnett (Washington Spirit)

MIDFIELDERS: Julie Ertz (Chicago Red Stars), Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns FC), Rose Lavelle (Manchester City), Catarina Macario (Olympique Lyonnaise), Kristie Mewis (Houston Dash), Samantha Mewis (Manchester City)

FORWARDS: Carli Lloyd (Sky Blue FC), Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride), Christen Press (Manchester United), Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns FC), Lynn Williams (North Carolina Courage)