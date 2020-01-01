More trouble for Morrison as Yanga SC slap fine on Simba SC target

The Jangwani Street-based giants have imposed a heavy fine on their Ghanaian striker who is reportedly eyeing a move away

Young Africans (Yanga SC) have slapped a fine on striker Bernard Morrison ahead of their Mainland Premier League match against Namungo FC on Wednesday.

The Jangwani Street-based giants confirmed in a statement seen by Goal the Ghanaian striker will be deducted Tsh 1,500,000 from his salary after he allegedly held an interview with a media house without the consent of the club.

“The club is very saddened by the players’ decision to call for an interview with a media house without following the rules set up by the club and he had already been informed of the said rules,” Yanga said in a statement signed by the club’s assistant secretary-general Patrick Simon and obtained by Goal.

More teams

“We have decided to fine the player Tsh1, 500, 000 which will be deducted from his salary for the behaviour of holding a press conference behind the club’s back, few minutes before our league match against Namungo.”

Yanga have further warned teams seeking to sign Morrison to follow the right procedure since the player is contracted to the club until July 2022.

“We want to warn clubs who are claiming to be talking to the player that [Morrison] belongs to Yanga until 2022, he signed a contract extension and is our player,” the statement continued.

“If there is any club interested in his services, they should follow the laid down rules on transfer to sign the player but anything that will be done behind our back will be met with disciplinary action for the player and the club intending to sign him.”

Article continues below

Five days ago, Yanga accused their rivals Simba SC of unsettling the player with a huge offer and further confirmed they had officially written a complaint to the Football Federation (TFF) demanding action to be taken against Simba for trying to hijack the player.

The Ghanaian forward is yet to play for Yanga since the top-flight resumed on June 13 owing to the matter and Yanga have reached out to the TFF after the player claimed Simba had offered him $ 5,000 to ditch his current employers.

Despite Yanga taking the matter to the TFF, Simba have already denied tapping up the player with their information officer Haji Manara saying the player had lied about the alleged approach.