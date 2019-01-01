More trouble for Gor Mahia as striker Kipkirui set to miss clash vs Kariobangi Sharks

The British coach reveals to Goal the striker will miss the league match set for Afraha Stadium in Nakuru

have been dealt another blow with news striker Nicholas Kipkirui will not be available to face in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match on Sunday.

Kipkirui limped off when K’Ogalo beat 1-0 in their last league match at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru, but will also miss the clash against Sharks owing to a head injury.

Gor Mahia coach Steven Polack has confirmed to Goal Kipkirui, who was signed from Zoo Kericho, will not be involved despite returning to training on Saturday.

“We have Nicholas [Kipkirui] the striker, he got back to training on [Saturday] but he won’t play any part because he has some stitches on the head,” Polack told Goal.

“It is a different injury, [not the one from the Zoo match], it is a different one, he got a scar on the head which required stitches so he will not be involved.”

Gor Mahia will also miss the services of captains Kenneth Muguna and Joash Onyango, who are yet to report to camp since playing for during an international friendly against Mozambique.

“My team captains [Muguna and Onyango] have not been here since the international game they played for Kenya,” Polack told Goal on Saturday.

“They have never been in training since they featured for Kenya against Mozambique, I haven’t seen them, nobody has seen them and we don’t know what the problem is.”

On a positive note, Polack confirmed the return of former winger Samuel Onyango who has missed the last three matches after suffering a bout of malaria.

“[Samuel] Onyango is back with us, he has been training and looks sharp, he is in the squad and in contention to play a part against Sharks,” Polack continued.

Article continues below

On the match against Sharks, Polack said: “Of course our main aim, when we enter the pitch, is always to get maximum points. Every game is a big game and when you are playing for Gor Mahia or coaching the club you must be ready to win because it is the motto here.

“We are very ready to get the points, we want to keep our good run going and we must stay focused to do the job perfectly.”

Gor Mahia will be seeking to make it five wins out five if they beat Sharks in the match which will be played at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru.