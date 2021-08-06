More trouble for Kenyan football as BetKing terminate FKF contract

Betting firm BetKing have officially terminated their contract with Football Kenya Federation with immediate effect.

In a joint statement signed by both BetKing Country Director Ivana Ristic and FKF President Nick Mwendwa and obtained by Goal, the two parties have agreed to go different ways after only one year together.

“FKF and BetKing Kenya jointly announces we have reached a mutual agreement to terminate our existing sponsorship contracts for the BetKing Premier League and BetKing Division One League,” read part of the statement.

“BetKing will explore other ways in which we can collaborate in the future. Unreservedly, FKF confirms that the support received from BetKing has played a crucial part in fostering the growth of the local football game.

“These resources have had a tremendous impact on each of the 18 FKFPL and 32 Division One clubs from Zone A and Zone B which received partial support for their budgets through this sponsorship.

“FKF confirms the support of BetKing Kenya has been immense and has helped sustain FKF’s football development programmes by a considerable measure.”

The statement continued: “Despite the mutual agreement to now terminate this partnership, FKF appreciates BetKing’s support and partnership over the past season.

“BetKing Kenya equally appreciates the opportunity to sponsor the leagues in line with BetKing’s brand mission.

“BetKing remains committed to participating in the growth of Kenya’s sporting talents particularly at the grassroots levels through solid and long-term partnerships.”

