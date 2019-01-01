More trouble brewing at struggling Kenyan Premier League side AFC Leopards

The NEC also gave themselves power to have a strong say in the upcoming mid-season transfer window

The inside power wrangles at AFC is set to hit an all-time low with the fate of club chairman Dan Mule now hanging by a thin thread.

In a signed statement obtained by Goal, Ingwe Secretary-General Oscar Igaida, says that Mule’s fate now lies with NEC.

“The National Executive Meeting will decide the fate of chairman Dun Mule,” read part of the six-point resolutions passed in a meeting between Igaida, the suspended Organizing Secretary Timothy Lilumbi and Vice-chairman Felix Shitsama.

The meeting also revealed that the long overdue national elections will be held in June though there will be no Special General Meeting.

“The membership, through the chairman of chairmen Gilbert Andugu to provide the NEC with six names, whereby the NEC will choose three names to strengthen Rescue Committee. There will be no SGM between now and June.

"The election board be constituted within 14 days from the date hereof and elections be held during the AGM scheduled for June 2019."

The meeting that was held on March 4, also gave the NEC power to have a strong say in the upcoming mid-season transfer window as far as the sale and purchase of the players is concerned.

“AFC Leopards Technical Committee and the technical bench to take charge of players transfer during the mid-season transfer window.”