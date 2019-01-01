More trouble awaits struggling AFC Leopards as Chemelil Sugar sends a warning

The sugar millers have vowed to inflict more miseries to Ingwe when the two sides face off at Machakos on Wednesday

Sugar head coach Charles Odera has revealed expectations that they will post another positive result against AFC .

The Millers will travel to Kenyatta Stadium to play the struggling AFC Leopards on April 3 and Odera hopes that the mistakes that were committed during their 2-1 win over will not recur.

Chemelil shocked the Robert Matano-led side to take their tally of points to 21 one more than their next opponent.

“The game against Tusker was tough but I am happy the boys looked motivated and played according to our pre-match plan.

"The only problem that has been affecting us most of this season is conceding easy goals but I hope we will be ready going into the next game and we will be able to avoid that," Odera told Goal in an interview.

Article continues below

“We will play against Leopards hoping to gain maximum points then. My boys mostly collapse in the first ten minutes but if they concentrate well I don't see why we should not win that match.

"We have two days to prepare but we will prepare adequately and be ready for the match on Wednesday.”

Ingwe, who were eliminated from the FKF Shield by Bungoma Super Stars, won the first leg with a 2-1 margin in January.