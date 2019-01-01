More trouble at the Den as government stops AFC Leopards’ elections

Ingwe will have to wait for another 28 days to know the exact date when they will be allowed to elect new officials

The Kenyan government has moved in to stop the much awaited AFC elections.

The exercise to elect new officials was due to be held in June 23 but according to a letter from the Sports Registrar signed by Rose Wasike, a new date will be issued in the next 28 days.

“In view of the above, it is my request that the elections scheduled for June 23 are cancelled and urge you to appoint an Independent Panel of five members to handle the election process and conduct elections in a fair and free manner,” said the statement obtained by Goal.

“You are hereby requested to cancel the elections and issue a fresh election notice of 28 days to my office and ensure adherence to the Sports Act that require an organisation to hold elections in accordance to Article 81 of the constitution.”

According to the letter, one of the contentious issue that might have triggered the government to call off the exercise, was the decision to appoint an Election Management Group that was wrongly constituted.

“It consists of members of AFC Leopards and Football Kenya Federation and therefore, goes against the principles of Article 81 of the Kenya constitution 2010 and Paragraph 20(a) that oblige an organisation seeking to hold elections to appoint an independent panel consisting of at least five members to conduct the elections.”

A top official at Ingwe confirmed to Goal that they have received the letter from the Sports Registrar but they will issue an official statement on Wednesday.

“I have been informed that the Registrar has cancelled the exercise that was set for June 23 but I cannot give any more details until we meet as a committee to decide the way forward,” the official, who did not want to be named told Goal.

The EMG that comprised of Beron Aberi (Secretary) and Lawrence Weche as treasurer had endorsed Dan Shikanda Akala, Ronald Namai Mukuya and Ben Waliubah Musundi to vie for the position of club Chairman.

Other candidates who had been cleared to contest include Oliver Imbenzi Napali and Choge Maurice Chichi for the position of treasurer while there was no one to vie against the current secretary general Oscar Igaida.