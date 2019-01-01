More trouble as Sports Registrar fails to register new AFC Leopards members

Wasike alleges the elections were not held according to the laid down procedures, therefore, she could not register the office

Sports Registrar Rose Wasike has declined to register the new officials of AFC .

Wasike alleges the elections were not held in a manner which respected the laws and therefore, he has ordered the club to conduct another election.

During the June 23 elections, Dan Shikanda was elected the new club chairman whereas Oliver Sikuku was voted in as the secretary general while Maurice Chichi clinched the treasurer's post.

"I hereby reject the election returns and decline to register the newly elected officials of AFC Leopards and request AFC Leopards to issue a fresh notice of twenty-eight days (28) days for a repeat of elections to my office, the Principal Secretary, Ministry of Sports, Culture and Heritage and its club members," Wekesa said in a statement seen by Goal.

"During this period the club should ensure adherence to the aforementioned requirements of law."

Efforts by Goal to reach out to any member of the new office for a comment proved futile as our phone calls went unaswered.

Shikanda garnered 456 votes to beat second-placed Ben Musundi who got 165 votes. Ronald Namai came third, with 72 votes in the chairman's race.