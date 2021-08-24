K’Ogalo’s treasurer came out to explain how money meant to help the former champions has been withdrawn unlawfully

Gor Mahia official Dolphina Odhiambo has revealed how the club has been losing money from their bank account in recent weeks.

In a detailed statement obtained by Goal, the club’s treasurer has explained how three officials – Sam Ochola (secretary), Francis Wasuna (vice-chairman), and Gerphas Okuku (co-opted member) – have been withdrawing money from the account without her knowledge.

Odhiambo claims this has been happening despite players and the technical bench going for months without pay.

What did the statement say?

“That a few days ago, secretary Sam [Ochola], vice-chairman Wasuna and co-opted member Okuku went to the Bank of Africa, which holds the club’s account with doctored minutes claiming to have been sanctioned by Gor Mahia members authorizing change/addition of mandate and which claims to increase the same to four for any transactions," the statement read.

“To my surprise and with due respect to the bank, they managed to do the illegal transaction with the assistance of an employee of the bank, the bank manager, Nairobi branch – Reinsurance Plaza.

“All these were being done in anticipation of the Caf money (Ksh6.6 million), which has since been wired into the account.”

“Fellow members and fans of Gor Mahia, the same individuals collected Ksh2 million as Betway Cup-winning money in cash despite my efforts to provide the club’s account to FKF.

“This is in addition to the initial Ksh3 million collected from the same FKF at the beginning of the season, which to date has never been accounted for by the same Wasuna and Ochola.

“I have also been reliably informed that the Ksh2.6 million which FKF owes Gor Mahia as grants from FKF Premier League sponsorship has also been paid to the club, an amount which I have not seen in the club’s account as at the time of this release, and therefore, ask the FKF CEO to come clear on who they gave the money as was rightly confirmed by FKF last week.”

Odhiambo has further questioned why the club is using millions to sign new players whereas those who struggled with the team last season have not been paid their dues.

Odhiambo warning on new signings

“It is my feeling and belief we should bolster our squad while maintaining our best players as advised by the technical bench,” Odhiambo continued.

“To this regard, my stand is that we pay the players who stood with us the entire season while really facing it hard with their respective families. It makes no sense to pay two new signings whose agent is now among the technical committee a total sum of Ksh3.3 million and neglect our own 14 players Ksh5.7 million as indicated above.

“Gor Mahia should recruit based on merit and if possible, a business should be realized from the same few years after signing.”

Odhiambo further warned the team officials that they will face difficult hurdles ahead if they don’t use money meant for the club wisely.

More hurdles await Gor Mahia next season

“As we head to the Caf Confederation Cup, we should note that there are hurdles ahead, one is the pending bills with debtors in Zambia, youth team, and women’s football team,” Odhiambo added.

“Instead of using the little money we receive in the way that only addresses our personal interests, we should all focus our energies on the above if we really want to make a mark in the African football stage once again, otherwise, our participation shall just remain but a mirage.

“As I conclude fellow members, you elected me with the help of the finance officer to be the custodian of club’s finances; I, therefore, feel that it won’t be fair for the members to ask me to be accountable to the money/funds/grants which I never received.

"I shall continue to do my best to ensure high levels of transparency and accountability is achieved in this club and the way forward; we as a club should be the champions of our constitution since clearly, it shows the roles of each and every member of the committee, the composition of the secretariat and the technical bench.”

Efforts by Goal to reach out to Ochola or Wasuna for a comment on the claims proved futile as our calls went unanswered.

