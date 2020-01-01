More changes at Wazito FC as Ambani returns to technical bench

The promoted side have re-hired two members as they seek to win their remaining matches in the top league

Wazito FC have confirmed the return of two coaches to the technical bench.

The promoted side have re-signed Fred Ambani, who will deputise coach Stewart Hall while Elias Otieno has returned to handle the goalkeeping area.

“We can confirm coach Fred [Ambani] and Elias [Otieno] have returned to the club as a first-team assistant coach and goalkeepers’ trainer respectively,” the club said on their official website.

Ambani led the team back to the Kenyan Premier League ( ) last season as head coach before exiting in October while Otieno was also part of the bench that led the team to promotion last season.

Ambani replaced Ahmed Muhammed Mchulla, who was sacked in March 2019 after a series of ‘unsatisfactory results’ in the National Super League.

Wazito CEO Dennis Gicheru has welcomed the two saying: “I want to welcome [Ambani] and [Otieno] back to the team. I urge them to give their best for the betterment and success of the team.”

Ambani was shown the exit door alongside technical director Stanley Okumbi after the promoted side registered a poor start to life in the top flight.

After Okumbi, Wazito hired former coach Melis Medo, who only lasted two months before he too was also fired.