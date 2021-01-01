Monyi talks Tusker experience ahead of Kariobangi Sharks FKF Premier League tie

Coach Robert Matano signed the defender from Western Stima as he wanted to strengthen the defensive unit for the ongoing season

defender Kevin Monyi has explained how his experience at the Football Federation Premier League club has been since he joined from .

The Brewers signed Monyi in September 2020 in order to bolster the defensive unit and he has talked about the experience he has had at the Ruaraka club so far.

“The experience has been good although I came and found some things different,” Monyi said as was quoted by the club’s online TV.

“The coach has been insistent stating that at Tusker we are not fighting for positions but we are fighting for the trophies. The challenge has been real but my fellow players have been of help all through.

“I have improved as a player and that mentality of wanting to win every trophy is in me now and this is the best way to build oneself and the CV.

“I was a first-teamer in the previous club [Western Stima] and when I came I pushed myself even more and the hard work has helped me push harder to convince the coach and be a regular player even at Tusker.”

Tusker were defeated in the season opener by AFC and drew against in the second game but have since went on to pick up vital victories.

Monyi acknowledged they can only focus on one game each time as they fight to see they remain in the title race.

“We started the season badly but as the season goes on we are trying hard to catch up. We are focused and we are tackling games one after another,” he added.

“We cannot talk of the target of the so many games ahead but we only focus on a single game that is coming.”

Next for the Robert Matano’s side is a game against and Monyi has explained why he thinks the match will be difficult.

“Kariobangi Sharks are a good team and when you look back at their previous game, they fought hard and won and that means we can only work hard and push ourselves so that we can get the desired results,” he concluded.

Kariobangi Sharks saw off 4-3 at Kasarani while Tusker defeated Kakamega 1-0 at Bukhungu Stadium in their respective previous games.