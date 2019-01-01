Monterrey vs Tigres UANL: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Rayados head into the second leg of the final with a slim 1-0 lead over their rivals and can win the tournament on home turf

Monterrey will host Tigres UANL in the second leg of the Concacaf final with a slim 1-0 lead after Nicolas Sanchez scored the only goal just before the stroke of half-time. They look to be on the verge of winning the Champions League after an intense, action-packed first leg where 36 fouls were called and five yellow cards were issued by the referee.

Despite the hostility of the game, the match was evenly-matched despite Tigres registering more possession, but it was Monterrey who found the sole breakthrough.

The home side will be eager to maintain their lead and win the tournament in front of their home fans, but Monterrey have a history of bad luck with securing victory on their own turf after the new Estadio BBVA Bancomer stadium opened in 2015.

Game Monterrey vs Tigres UANL Date Wednesday, May 1 Time 3am BST (Wednesday) / 10pm EST

Squads & Team News

Position Monterrey players Goalkeepers Barovero, Resendez, Cardenas, Vasquez Defenders Montes, Sanchez, Gallardo, Gutierrez, Vangioni, Basanta, Layun, Vasquez, Medina Midfielders Gonzalez, Ortiz, Pizarro, Rodriguez, Meza Forwards Funes Mori, Pabon, Bareiro , Urretaviscaya, Hurtado, Zaldivar

Cesar Montes has returned from suspension and Monterrey should be unchanged from the first-leg victory.

Possible Monterrey starting XI: Barovero; Layun, Medina, Sanchez, Gallardo; Ortiz, Rodriguez; Pabon, Pizarro, Hurtado; Funes Mori

Position Tigres UANL players Goalkeepers Guzman, Fernandez, Ortega Defenders Jimenez, Salcedo, Ayala, Nilo, Sanchez, Venegas, Meza, Diaz, Cruz, Rodriguez, Tercero Midfielders Carioca, Zelarayan, Torres, Pizarro, Aquino, Damm, Quinones, Duenas, Cerna, Reyes Forwards Vargas, Gignac, , Quinones

Luis "Chaka" Rodriguez is fit to start, though fitness concerns still remain over Andre-Pierre Gignac despite playing the full 90 minutes in the first leg and he could be given a start on the bench.

Possible Tigres UANL starting XI: Guzman; Chaka, Ayala, Salcedo, Duenas; Aquino, Carioca, Pizarro, Quinones; Valencia, Vargas

Match Preview

Monterrey were able to take full advantage of a Tigres lineup without star striker Andre-Pierre Gignac, though they know they won't be able to sit back for the second leg and expect the visitors to not put up a fight.

Tigres ended the game with 13 shots to Monterrey's nine and were the more threatening side. They will regret not making the most of their dominance in possession and superior attacking threat to level the scoreline after Guido Pizarro headed wide of the post in the final minutes of regular time.

"We deserved to create a bigger advantage," admitted Rayados midfielder Rodolfo Pizarro after the game.

"We can't cede 45 minutes like we did today," Tigres boss Ricardo Ferretti said. "We needed to be more intelligent and decipher what the opposing team was doing."

Monterrey will be determined to preserve their crucial 1-0 lead but will fight to reverse the misfortune experienced on home ground in previous years. Rayados will have another opportunity to win silverware in front of their own fans after disappointment dating back to the 2016 Liga MX Clausura final against Pachuca, where Victor Guzman scored in the game's final seconds to inflict heartbreak on Rayados fans.

Tigres have been responsible for two major heartbreaks after, the 2017 Apertura final seeing Rayados' Aviles Hurtado miss a penalty late on in the game that gifted their rivals the glory. A year later, Rayados' women's side lost the Liga MX final to Tigres in a penalty shootout.